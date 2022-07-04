Knew how to evade police nakabandi, locate cell phone towers: Shinde recalls turn of events ahead of govt formation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday revealed that the last month's state Legislative Council polls came as the last trigger for him to rebel against Shiv Sena even as he hailed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the real ''kalakar'' (artist) behind the formation of the new government. ''On the day of the (results of) the legislative council elections (June 20) and the way I was treated....I had decided that there will be no turning back,'' he told the Legislative Assembly after winning the trust vote. In the council polls, the BJP had won all the five seats it contested, while Congress's Chandrakant Handore lost.

Days earlier, Shiv Sena's second nominee had lost to BJP's third candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra. Apparently referring to how he sneaked out of Mumbai, Shinde said there was nakabandi (security blockade) by the police. ''I know how to locate mobile phone towers and track a person. I also know how to evade nakabandi,'' he added. Offering a glimpse of the activities unfolded behind curtains ahead of the formation of the new government, Shinde recalled that he used to leave the hotel where he was camping (in Guwahati) at midnight when all MLAs are asleep and used to return early morning. ''The true kalakar (artist) of this government is Devendra Fadnavis,'' Shinde added. After leaving Mumbai, probably on the night of June 20, the Shinde camp moved to a hotel in Surat before moving to Guwahati on a chartered flight. On June 29, the breakaway MLAs flew to Goa before returning to Mumbai on July 2. Last Thursday, Shinde took oath as the chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

