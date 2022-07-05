Left Menu

France repatriates French children and mothers from Syrian refugee camps

France has repatriated 35 French children and 16 mothers from refugee camps in the northeast of Syria, the foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday. The mothers have been handed over to judicial authorities and the children will undergo medical checks. The frontlines have been mostly frozen for years but violence is continuing and millions of people remain displaced within Syria's borders.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:25 IST
France repatriates French children and mothers from Syrian refugee camps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has repatriated 35 French children and 16 mothers from refugee camps in the northeast of Syria, the foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The mothers have been handed over to judicial authorities and the children will undergo medical checks. The Syrian civil war has resulted in a major humanitarian crisis.

It started with peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule in March, 2011 and developed into a multi-sided, protracted conflict that sucked in world powers. The frontlines have been mostly frozen for years but violence is continuing and millions of people remain displaced within Syria's borders. The U.N. human rights office said last month that 306,887 civilians had been killed in Syria during the conflict since 2011, about 1.5 % of its pre-war population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022