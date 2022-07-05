Left Menu

Tunisia president says proposed constitution will not restore authoritarian rule

Saied said in a letter published on the presidency Facebook page: "There is no fear for freedoms and rights." He called on Tunisians to vote yes to back the constitution in the referendum.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:27 IST
Tunisia president says proposed constitution will not restore authoritarian rule
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Tuesday the proposed constitution would not restore authoritarian rule and would guarantee rights and freedoms, defending the document that he published ahead of an expected referendum this month. Saied has ruled by decree since last summer when he brushed aside the parliament and the 2014 constitution in a step his foes called a coup and a move towards one-man rule.

The president's supporters say he is standing up to elite forces whose bungling and corruption have condemned Tunisia to a decade of political paralysis and economic stagnation. Saied said in a letter published on the presidency's Facebook page: "There is no fear for freedoms and rights." He called on Tunisians to vote yes to back the constitution in the referendum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022