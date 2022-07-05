CPI(M) rejects opposition demand for Kerala minister's resignation

The central leadership of the CPI(M) on Tuesday rejected the opposition demand for resignation of Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan over his harsh criticism of the Constitution, terming it as just a slip of tongue.

CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby said an explanation was sought from the minister, who is also a member of the party's Kerala state secretariat, and he has explained that no criticism was made against the Constitution.

It would have been just a slip of tongue, Baby said.

The minister has said what he meant was the current socio-economic system prevailing in the country. Cheriyan said he has said nothing adverse against the Constitution, Baby said.

Saying that the minister's remarks might have been misinterpreted, Baby, talking to Malayalam media persons in New Delhi, said there was no need to ask for his resignation on the basis of it.

Cheriyan, while addressing a party function in Pathanamthitta district, had harshly criticised the Constitution, saying it ''condones exploitation'' and is written in a way helping to ''plunder'' the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition which sought for his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.

