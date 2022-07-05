Germany's Scholz discussed energy with UAE president - spokesperson
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and discussed issues including energy, a spokesperson for Scholz said.
"In a telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the President spoke about bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of energy and climate protection, regional issues as well as the Russian attack on Ukraine and its global impact," the spokesperson said in a statement.
