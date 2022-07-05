Left Menu

Germany's Scholz discussed energy with UAE president - spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:49 IST
Germany's Scholz discussed energy with UAE president - spokesperson
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and discussed issues including energy, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

"In a telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the President spoke about bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of energy and climate protection, regional issues as well as the Russian attack on Ukraine and its global impact," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

