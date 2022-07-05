Droupadi Murmu visits Tripura, seeks support for presidential election

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday visited Tripura and held a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the ruling BJP and its ally IPFT to seek support for the July 18 election, Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said. Murmu may not secure votes of two legislators of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura as its MLA Brishketu Debbarma has already tendered his resignation from the House though it has not been accepted, and another lawmaker Mevar Kumar Jamatia did not attend the meeting with the NDA presidential nominee during the day, a party leader said. Jamatia, the IPFT legislator, has been at loggerheads with NC Debbarma, the party president. ''Today, Droupadi Murmu visited Tripura and held a meeting with BJP and IPFT legislators. She sought support for the presidential election. We assured her of all the support in the upcoming poll,'' the Speaker said. He also stated that MLAs and MPs belonging to the saffron camp and the IPFT need to be careful while exercising their franchise so that no vote is wasted. IPFT legislator and state minister Prem Kumar Reang said six of the party's eight MLAs have attended the meeting and vowed to support the NDA presidential candidate. “Our president NC Debbarma told her that the party will support her but could not assure that she will get votes of the two MLAs”, he said.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters that the NDA nominee will win the presidential election.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing a woman candidate. She is travelling to all the states and seeking votes of legislators. We are sure of her win,'' he said.

The ruling BJP has 36 MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly, while its ally IPFT has a strength of eight MLAs, including Brishketu Debbarma and Jamatia.

The opposition CPI (M) has 15 MLAs and the Congress has only one legislator.

The saffron party has two Lok Sabha MPs from Tripura, while the Rajya Sabha seat from the northeastern state fell vacant after Chief Minister Manik Saha had on Monday tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament.

Murmu, accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra, left the state in the evening. Several major opposition parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC, fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the upcoming presidential poll.

