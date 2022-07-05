Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale wants party to support NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu in Prez polls

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Tuesday made a strong pitch for supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential election. Shewale, in a letter handed over to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said Murmu is a capable and authoritative woman and the party should support her in the Presidential election.

"As a capable and authoritative woman in the tribal community, I have made a written request to party chief Uddhav Thackeray that the Shiv Sena should support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted today and attached a letter along with it. Shewale lauded Murmu's social and successful political career and recalled that party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had expressed his support to United Progressive Alliance nominee Pratibha Patil in the Presidential election.

"The Shiv Sena had also supported late former President Pranab Mukherjee while respecting his achievements. In keeping with this tradition, Shiv Sena should support Draupadi Murmu and give directives to all party MPs to honour a woman from the tribal community," he wrote. On June 9, the Election Commission announced July 18 as the date of the 16th Presidential Election for electing the next President of India.

"The ECI has fixed the schedule for the election of the office of the President of India. The notification for the election will be issued on June 15, the last date for nomination is scheduled for June 29, while the polls are to be held on July 18. The counting of the votes, if needed, shall be done on July 21," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said at a press conference in New Delhi. The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind will come to an end on July 24, 2022, and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office is required to be completed before the term ends.

Meanwhile, the NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu will be visiting Karnataka on July 10 to seek support from legislators. The BJP Vice President and incharge of Pondicherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana informed this in Bengaluru today. The Presidential election will be held on July 18 and the Opposition parties have fielded senior politician Yashwant Sinha as their candidate. (ANI)

