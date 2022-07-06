Tunisia freeze bank accounts of head of Ennahda party Ghannouchi and former PM Jebali
Tunisia's anti-terrorism judge ordered a freeze on bank accounts and financial assets of ten people, including Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda Party, and former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, a Financial Analysis committee official told Reuters on Tuesday.
He added that the list of people included Moadh Ghanouchi, the son of Rached Ghanouchi, and Ghannouchi's son-in-law, Rafik Abdessalem. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)
