Solicitor General for England and Wales Chalk resigns
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 03:37 IST
British MP for Cheltenham Alex Chalk resigned from the position of solicitor general for England and Wales on Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
He posted his resignation letter in a tweet after four other lawmakers quit junior government roles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
