Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he is widely respected for his contribution to Indias development, particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He is widely respected for his contribution to Indias development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:44 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he is widely respected for his contribution to India's development, particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. Born in Kolkata in 1901, Mookerjee was known for his espousal of Hindu rights and nationalist views and had quit then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet in 1950 after falling out with him. He was president of the Hindu Mahasabha and later founded the Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP, with help from the RSS. In a tweet, Modi said, ''Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to India's development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He was also known for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022