On a day when all eyes were on Shohei Ohtani, Czech electrician Ondrej Satoria captivated audiences by striking out the superstar during the World Baseball Classic. Facing Japan, the most successful team in the event's two-decade history, Satoria delivered a steadfast performance, pitching four and 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.

The momentum, however, swung back to Japan in the eighth inning as Munetaka Murakami unleashed a grand slam, clinching a 9-0 victory for Samurai Japan. Disappointed fans watched from the packed stands of Tokyo Dome, longing for one final glimpse of their national hero, Ohtani, before Japan's team advances to the next round in Miami.

The tournament, a display of national pride, sees the world's top players compete, with Japan aiming to secure its fourth championship. Notably, Emperor Naruhito's attendance at a game emphasized this event's cultural significance in Japan, where baseball passion runs deep.

