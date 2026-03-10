Left Menu

Cocoa Futures: Navigating Surplus and Price Balancing in 2026

Cocoa prices are expected to rise slightly by year-end, despite remaining below previous high levels due to a global surplus. New York and London cocoa markets forecast changes in prices, with production increases in major cocoa-producing countries adding to the surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:52 IST
Cocoa Futures: Navigating Surplus and Price Balancing in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cocoa prices are predicted to modestly increase by the end of the year but will remain significantly lower than the peak prices seen last year, as per a Reuters poll of industry analysts and traders. The ongoing global surplus in cocoa production is the primary reason for the subdued market expectations.

The median forecast suggests that London cocoa futures on ICE will end 2026 at 2,750 pounds per metric ton, marking a 16.6% uptick from the current position but still 37% lower than the end of 2025 levels. Similarly, New York cocoa prices are projected to close the year at $3,350 per ton, reflecting a mere 1.9% increase from Monday's close yet 45% lower than end-2025 levels.

Contributing factors include large harvests due to favorable weather and increased agricultural inputs in response to previously high prices. Key producers like Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Ecuador are expected to increase their outputs, further exerting downward pressure on prices. Some industry experts anticipate a potential price rebound as reduced costs reach consumers, possibly boosting demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026