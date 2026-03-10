BioNTech Founders to Launch New Venture, Shifting Focus to mRNA-Driven Drug Discovery

In a surprising turn, BioNTech's co-founders, Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci, announced that they will depart from the company by the end of 2026, aiming to start a new venture centered on pioneering mRNA technologies. This decision marks a departure from their previous ambitions to transform BioNTech into a pharmaceutical powerhouse.

This announcement comes as BioNTech stock took a notable hit, plunging 17.4% by midday trading. Nonetheless, the firm reassured stakeholders by confirming ongoing drug development efforts, including its work in cancer immunotherapy, and maintaining its established COVID-19 vaccine franchise.

Despite their transition, BioNTech has promised to assist the new venture with mRNA technologies and maintain a minority stake, as it continues to highlight its dedication to innovative cancer treatment breakthroughs, bolstered by its notable partnership with Pfizer and a renewed focus on research and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)