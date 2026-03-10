Left Menu

BioNTech Founders to Launch New Venture, Shifting Focus to mRNA-Driven Drug Discovery

BioNTech's co-founders, Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci, will leave the company by 2026 to establish a new venture focused on next-generation mRNA drugs. Although BioNTech's stock plummeted following the announcement, the company will maintain its drug development pipeline and continue collaborations, including its significant partnership with Pfizer.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, BioNTech's co-founders, Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci, announced that they will depart from the company by the end of 2026, aiming to start a new venture centered on pioneering mRNA technologies. This decision marks a departure from their previous ambitions to transform BioNTech into a pharmaceutical powerhouse.

This announcement comes as BioNTech stock took a notable hit, plunging 17.4% by midday trading. Nonetheless, the firm reassured stakeholders by confirming ongoing drug development efforts, including its work in cancer immunotherapy, and maintaining its established COVID-19 vaccine franchise.

Despite their transition, BioNTech has promised to assist the new venture with mRNA technologies and maintain a minority stake, as it continues to highlight its dedication to innovative cancer treatment breakthroughs, bolstered by its notable partnership with Pfizer and a renewed focus on research and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

