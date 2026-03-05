Left Menu

IBM's New Innovation Centre & Hinduja's Strategic Appointment

IBM launched the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre at its India Systems Development Lab to foster AI solution co-creation. Meanwhile, Hinduja Group appointed Ramesh Narayanaswamy as Group President for Digital and Data Intelligence, enhancing its digital transformation efforts.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:15 IST
IBM has unveiled its inaugural infrastructure innovation hub, the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, within the new India Systems Development Lab campus, according to an announcement on Thursday. The centre aims to serve as a collaborative engineering zone, integrating the expertise of IBM's systems architects and infrastructure professionals for co-creating AI solutions with clients and partners.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director for IBM India and South Asia, emphasized that the center underscores IBM's enduring commitment to India and bolsters its capability to design and expand infrastructure solutions tailored to local market demands, while contributing to global advancements.

In a related development, the Hinduja Group has named Ramesh Narayanaswamy as the Group President for Digital and Data Intelligence. This strategic move aligns with the group's ambition for digital transformation and innovative progression. Narayanaswamy boasts a distinguished career, with leadership roles spanning major firms such as Aditya Birla Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, and Citibank, enriching his global industry experience.

