Supreme Court Rejects AI-Drafted PIL by Ludhiana Trader

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rajnish Sidhu, a Ludhiana-based cloth trader, who relied on artificial intelligence tools for drafting. The court expressed doubts over Sidhu's understanding of the complex legal jargon used in the petition.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant grilled Sidhu on his educational background and pointedly questioned his grasp of terms like 'Fiduciary Risk of Corporate Donors.' Unable to clarify, Sidhu admitted to using AI after failing to afford a lawyer.

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning against future frivolous PILs, highlighting that such actions could result in penalties and financial liabilities. This decision follows a recent trend of the court dismissing multiple trivial PILs, emphasizing the need for genuine legal advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)