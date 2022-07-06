Left Menu

UK minister Gove has told PM Boris Johnson to go- Daily Mail reporter

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:08 IST
Michael Gove, one of the most senior ministers in the British government, has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must quit, the deputy political editor of the Daily Mail reported.

The report said Gove had told Johnson on Wednesday morning that he needed to stand down. Gove torpedoed Johnson's leadership bid in 2016, before he agreed to work in his government when Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

