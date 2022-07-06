Left Menu

Member of Conservative Party committee tells UK PM Johnson: the game is up

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:12 IST
Member of Conservative Party committee tells UK PM Johnson: the game is up
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A member of the Conservative Party committee that governs its backbench lawmakers told Reuters on Wednesday that Boris Johnson's tenure as British Prime Minister looks to be over, adding that more senior ministers should move against him.

The member of the executive member of the 1922 committee said that though it would meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss getting a mandate to bring another vote of confidence against the prime minister, it would be better for senior ministers to oust him.

"The game is up. It's cabinet that needs to move against him," the committee member told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022