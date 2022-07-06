UK's Johnson says 'of course' he will still be PM tomorrow
06-07-2022
British leader Boris Johnson said he would "of course" continue as prime minister as he answered questions at a parliamentary panel amid growing calls for his resignation from his own party lawmakers.
Asked by a member of the panel if he would still be prime minister tomorrow, Johnson replied: "Of course."
