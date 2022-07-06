Left Menu

UK's Johnson says 'of course' he will still be PM tomorrow

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:28 IST
UK's Johnson says 'of course' he will still be PM tomorrow
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British leader Boris Johnson said he would "of course" continue as prime minister as he answered questions at a parliamentary panel amid growing calls for his resignation from his own party lawmakers.

Asked by a member of the panel if he would still be prime minister tomorrow, Johnson replied: "Of course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022