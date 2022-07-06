UK PM Johnson says now not the time to return to Scottish independence vote

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said now was not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

"As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014," Johnson said in his letter, published on the government website.

