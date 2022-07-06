Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says now not the time to return to Scottish independence vote

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said now was not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, in a letter to Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

"As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014," Johnson said in his letter, published on the government website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

