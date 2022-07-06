Burkina Faso's former president Compaore to return, says Ivory Coast

Blaise Compaore, the former president of Burkina Faso who was ousted in an uprising, will return from exile in neighbouring Ivory Coast to take part in a political reconciliation process, Ivory Coast's government said on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso is ruled by a military junta which took power in a January coup. The junta leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, met last week with two other former presidents of the West African nation as part of efforts to kickstart a reconciliation process. A spokesman for the Ivory Coast government, Amadou Coulibaly, said after a cabinet meeting that it had been agreed with Damiba that Compaore, who has been in Ivory Coast since he was ousted in 2014, would return to take part in the process.

In Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, a spokesman for the junta, Lionel Bilgo, said Compaore's return was expected by the end of the week. In April this year, a military tribunal in Burkina Faso sentenced Compaore in absentia to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup.

Burkina Faso media have speculated in recent days that Compaore could be granted a pardon over the Sankara murder as part of the reconciliation process. Neither Ivory Coast nor Burkina Faso have made any official comment on the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)