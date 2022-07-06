UP: Centre is ‘punishing’ farmers’ children, says RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Agnipath

Left Menu

Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday attacked the Centre over Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying that the government is punishing children of farmers for protesting against farm bills.Addressing a youth panchayat in Shahnagar village under Agauta block of the district, Chaudhary said, Unemployed youths are being recruited by the government in the army under Agnipath scheme for a tenure of four years.

  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday attacked the Centre over Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying that the government is “punishing” children of farmers for protesting against farm bills.

Addressing a 'youth panchayat' in Shahnagar village under Agauta block of the district, Chaudhary said, ''Unemployed youths are being recruited by the government in the army under Agnipath scheme for a tenure of four years. After that they will again be unemployed.'' ''The government is angry with farmers over protesting against farm bills. It is punishing their children by introducing Agnipath scheme,'' he said. Under the Agnipath scheme, youths will be recruitment on contract basis into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for a term of four years. ''Nobody joins the army thinking what he will get. People join the army to serve the nation,'' said Chaudhary. He said that he will continue to oppose the scheme till its rollback by the government. ''The government is not worried about the future of farmers nor the youth. It's only thinks about safeguarding the future of its industrialist friends,'' he alleged. The RLD leader, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the voice of the youth will be taken to the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

