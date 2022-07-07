UK PM Johnson continues to focus on pressing issues facing country - govt source
07-07-2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to focus on the important issues facing the country, a government source said on Wednesday, as he faced growing calls to resign following a wave of resignations from his government.
The source made the comment after Johnson met with several of his cabinet ministers who urged him to go.
