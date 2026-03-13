North Korea Criticizes Japanese Missile Deployment

In a sharp commentary, North Korea has accused Japan of exacerbating regional security risks by advancing its deployment and development of long-range missiles.

The state media, KCNA, reported that Japan has initiated the deployment of an upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship missile in Kumamoto, intending to position similar systems across various prefectures, thereby, bringing neighboring countries into its range.

KCNA denounced Japan's assertion that this military expansion serves self-defense purposes, suggesting it reflects ambitions for attack capability and likening it to preparations for a new invasion, raising alarms over potential serious consequences if Japan pursues this path.