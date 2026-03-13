North Korea Criticizes Japanese Missile Deployment
North Korea has accused Japan of escalating regional security threats by deploying long-range missiles, alleging these actions are preparation for future attacks. KCNA stated that Japan’s military enhancements, including modernizing the Type 12 missile, aim to secure attack capabilities, warning of serious consequences if Japan continues this trajectory.
In a sharp commentary, North Korea has accused Japan of exacerbating regional security risks by advancing its deployment and development of long-range missiles.
The state media, KCNA, reported that Japan has initiated the deployment of an upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship missile in Kumamoto, intending to position similar systems across various prefectures, thereby, bringing neighboring countries into its range.
KCNA denounced Japan's assertion that this military expansion serves self-defense purposes, suggesting it reflects ambitions for attack capability and likening it to preparations for a new invasion, raising alarms over potential serious consequences if Japan pursues this path.