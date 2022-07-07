UK PM Johnson and finance minister to set out economic plan on Thursday -Sky
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi will set out a new joint plan for the economy on Thursday, Sky News reported, citing a close aide of the British leader.
Sky reported James Duddridge, parliamentary private secretary to Johnson, had also said the prime minister was in a "buoyant mood" and would "fight on".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Sky News
- Nadhim Zahawi
- Johnson
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine