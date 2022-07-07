UK PM Johnson and finance minister to set out economic plan on Thursday -Sky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi will set out a new joint plan for the economy on Thursday, Sky News reported, citing a close aide of the British leader.

Sky reported James Duddridge, parliamentary private secretary to Johnson, had also said the prime minister was in a "buoyant mood" and would "fight on".

