New UK cabinet would block major policy moves by Johnson - minister cited by Telegraph
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Robert Buckland, Britain's new Secretary of State for Wales, has suggested that the freshly formed cabinet will block Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he tried to make major policy moves in the coming weeks, a Telegraph journalist said on Twitter.
Johnson said earlier in the he day that he would step down as party leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Britain
- Robert Buckland
- Wales
- Telegraph
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more
Britain says casualty rate nears 55% among forces of Donetsk Republic
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
Britain using all its tools to fight inflation, says Sunak
Britain will stay in European human rights court, says minister