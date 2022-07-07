Left Menu

New UK cabinet would block major policy moves by Johnson - minister cited by Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Robert Buckland, Britain's new Secretary of State for Wales, has suggested that the freshly formed cabinet will block Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he tried to make major policy moves in the coming weeks, a Telegraph journalist said on Twitter.

Johnson said earlier in the he day that he would step down as party leader.

