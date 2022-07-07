Left Menu

Special camps to be held for new voters, name change: DEO Jammu

District Election Officer (DEO) of Jammu, Avny Lavasa, on Thursday assured the representatives of various political parties that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be trained and sensitized regarding the post delimitation exercise and a separate camp will be organised at polling stations for the inclusion of new voters and correction in the names.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:05 IST
Special camps to be held for new voters, name change: DEO Jammu
DEO Jammu Avny Lavasa in a meeting with representatives of various political parties (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District Election Officer (DEO) of Jammu, Avny Lavasa, on Thursday assured the representatives of various political parties that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be trained and sensitized regarding the post delimitation exercise and a separate camp will be organised at polling stations for the inclusion of new voters and correction in the names. The assurance was given on the concern raised by the representatives-- regarding the inclusion of news voters, correction in names, duplication of votes, relocation of polling stations etc amongst others-- during the convening of a meeting with political parties at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Jammu.

In the meeting, Lavasa discussed the post delimitation exercises including rationalisation of polling stations, a list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies, and the addition and deletion of voters in the list, amongst others. The Deputy Commissioner informed the representatives that a list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies has been released and also asked them to submit their suggestions and objections within a week.

"Summary revision would be started from September 1 and it will be concluded on September 30, she said. Deputy DEO Mushtaq Choudhary, representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other political parties were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022