Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico at end of July

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Mexico at the end of the month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his ministry said.

"He'll be welcome," Ebrard, who is in Indonesia representing Mexico at the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning Mexico time. In a video shared later in the day, Ebrard called Erdogan's planned visit to Mexico "very relevant" and said the two countries would work together to build a closer relationship in areas such as trade and tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)