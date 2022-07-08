Left Menu

Deeply shocked by attack on former Japan PM Abe: Congress leaders

In a message, Singh said, Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family.Gandhi said, Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:13 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said they were shocked by the attack on ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech.

The 67-year-old Abe was shot at while giving a campaign speech in western Japan. He was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital. In a message, Singh said, ''Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family''.

Gandhi said, ''Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties.'' ''Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family,'' he also said.

