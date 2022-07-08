Left Menu

All BJP MPs told to reach Delhi two days before July 18 Prez poll, say sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:30 IST
The BJP has asked all its MPs to reach Delhi by July 16 and stay here till July 18 to ensure full attendance of all the lawmakers for the presidential election, sources said on Friday.

In these two days, the party will organise a training and demonstration session on how to cast vote in the presidential elections, they said.

The BJP's national president J P Nadda will host a dinner meeting with all MPs of the party on July 16, sources said.

The BJP-led NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. With the support of the YSR Congress, BJD and a few other parties it is all likely that she will get elected President of India.

