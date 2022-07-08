Cong leaders shocked over assassination of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, term him 'great friend ' of India

Congress leaders on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, whom party chief Sonia Gandhi described as a ''great friend'' of India who did a lot to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Abe, 67, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many in Japan. In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said, ''I am shocked at the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.'' ''For many years, Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries. I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly. It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed,'' she said.

Condoling Abe's demise, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan. ''Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family and to the people of Japan,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram said he was shocked at the brutal assassination of Abe. ''In my meetings with him and subsequently through his policies and actions, he clearly had a profound admiration for India and her people. He did his best to strengthen relations between the two countries. His death is tragic for the people of Japan and for the developing world,'' the senior Congress leader said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the assassination of the former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe is shocking and sad. ''Violence is the language of cowards, it can never overpower the good. Abe was an exceptional human being, his way was that of peace and kindness. The world will remember him for the extraordinary life he lived,'' she tweeted.

Another Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also said he is deeply shocked by the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister.

''India will remember him for strengthening the historical India-Japan friendship that grew into strategic partnerships. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family strength to bear the irreplaceable loss,'' he said.

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, who was ex-PM Manmohan Singh's special envoy to Japan, said he was deeply disturbed and shattered over the demise of Japan's beloved leader Shinzo Abe, who he recalled as a great friend of India.

''Words fail me in adequately expressing my sense of personal loss. I had the privilege of being his accompanying minister when he visited India in 2007. I was deeply touched by his deep humility and finer graces. May the Lord Almighty rest his soul in peace,'' Kumar tweeted.

