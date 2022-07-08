Biden "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by Abe killing -statement
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, calling him a champion of the U.S.-Japan alliance who cared deeply about the Japanese people and democracy.
"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement.
"Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden calls on Congress to suspend gas tax for three months
Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for WNBA star Griner's release
Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories
Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; Biden nominates Arati Prabhakar as his top science adviser and more