Left Menu

Biden "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by Abe killing -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:39 IST
Biden "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by Abe killing -statement
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, calling him a champion of the U.S.-Japan alliance who cared deeply about the Japanese people and democracy.

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement.

"Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022