Ten dead after cloudburst in India's Kashmir - NDTV

Ten people were dead and 40 were feared missing after a sudden heavy rainstorm near the holy Amarnath cave shrine in India's Kashmir, TV channel NDTV reported on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "anguished" by the cloudburst. "Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi said. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Updated: 08-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:38 IST
