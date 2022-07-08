Loss of great friend of India felt across country: MEA on Abe's death

It is a sad day for Japan, India and the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday condoling the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, known to be the architect of strategic ties between the two countries as well as the common vision for the Indo-Pacific.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described Abe as a ''visionary leader and statesman'', who left an ''indelible impression'' on the hearts and minds of people across the world.

''The loss of a great friend of India has been felt across our nation. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment,'' the MEA said.

Abe, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

''A sad day for Japan, for India, the world and for me personally. A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

In a statement, the MEA said the government and people of India are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Abe and conveyed their sincere condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan.

''Abe was a visionary leader and statesman, who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity. He left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people across the world,'' it said.

''During his visit to India in August 2007 as prime minister, Abe delivered his famous 'The Confluence of Two Seas' speech in the Indian Parliament, in which he stated that India-Japan relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of bilateral relationship anywhere in the world,'' it said. The MEA said his efforts have been instrumental in bringing the two nations together to realise a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

''Abe's immense contributions elevated the India-Japan relationship to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. A large number of milestone projects between India and Japan were initiated during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan,'' the MEA said. ''The awarding of India's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, to Abe is testament to the respect and warmth that he enjoyed in India,'' it said.

Abe had assumed the leadership of both the Japan India Parliamentary Friendship League (JIPFL) and Japan India Association (JIA) in 2022, a reflection of his deep commitment to bolstering the India-Japan partnership, the MEA said.

''As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on July 9,'' it said.

''The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,'' the MEA said.

Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then again from for a second stint from 2012 to 2020.

The India-Japan ties witnessed a major upswing during Abe's second term in the top office.

He has been a strong proponent of closer strategic partnership between India and Japan.

