Biden to visit Japan embassy following ex-PM Abe's death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he will visit the Japanese embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book after Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down on Friday.

He also said he tried to call Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who he called "a very solid guy," adding "Japan is a very, very stable ally."

