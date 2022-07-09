Sri Lanka prime minister summons emergency party leaders meeting after street unrest
09-07-2022
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis.
Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement from the prime minister's office said.
