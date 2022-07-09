N Chandrababu Naidu urges people to vote out YSRCP govt in 2024

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party on Friday lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging the public to join the opposition in toppling the present ruling government of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the next elections in 2024. The former CM also gave a call for people to support the "Quit Jagan" campaign launched by TDP.

Addressing a crowded roadshow at Nagari in the Chittoor district, Naidu described the YSRCP's Navaratnalu Scheme encompassing nine welfare policies as that of "Nine Atrocities". The roadshow was conducted as part of the TDP's Badude Badudu programme that highlights the high tax regime of YSRCP.

Accusing Jagan of burdening the masses with rising taxes and high costs of basic necessities, the TDP chief said that people of border districts are forced to visit the neighbouring cities of Tamil Nadu to purchase petrol and diesel at lesser rates. "The Jagan government has been playing with the lives of people ever since it came to power," Naidu said, adding that Jagan Mohan Reddy became the first Chief Minister in the country to tax garbage.

Naidu also alleged Jagan of conducting the two-day YSRC party plenary meeting with paid workers, challenging him to face the public if he has the guts and wits to do so. "You are conducting party plenary with paid workers. But what are your achievements so far?", he said, countering Jagan.

Ahead of the 2024 state elections, Naidu assured to make Nagari pollution-free and establish a textile park if he comes to power. "After coming to power in the next elections, we will try to make Nagari town pollution-free and also establish a textile park here," he said amidst claps.

[{925b2094-e381-4f1d-b2de-dcc01d1704ce:intradmin/cf0e76ea-b8f9-4454-813d-9bf31e50d858_51YqzI3.jpg}] Claiming that handloom workers are being given free power for up to 500 units in Tamil Nadu, Naidu also promised to implement the same scheme in Andhra Pradesh after coming to power in the next elections.

Targeting the YSRCP Government for filing cases against employees and media persons for questioning its atrocities, the TDP chief said Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated people by backtracking on his promises of implementing a job calendar and completing the Amaravati Capital and Polavaram Projects. Adding to the accusations, the TDP leader further alleged the Jagan administration of engaging in personal vendettas by doing away with the Anna Canteens, which were located throughout the state and provided meals to the hungry for Rs 5 per plate.

"Jagan removed the Anna Canteens just because I introduced them", he fumed and called it the result of dirty politics being practised by the YSRCP chief. He also accused Jagan of stashing away his illegally earned Rs. 1,75,000 crore abroad through Hawala transactions (an informal means of transferring money without regulation) and promised to complete the pending irrigation projects in the Chittoor district after coming to power.

Naidu also questioned the logic behind the restructuring of the state's districts and promised to correct Jagan's mistakes complying with the needs of the public when TDP comes to power. N Chandrababu Naidu, currently the leader of the opposition and the supremo of the TDP, served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2019, becoming the first CM of divided Andhra Pradesh after its reorganisation in 2014 that led to the formation of a separate state of Telangana. (ANI)

