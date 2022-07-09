Left Menu

Failure of dist admin led to Dibrugarh bizman's suicide: Himanta

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 09-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:12 IST
Failure of dist admin led to Dibrugarh bizman's suicide: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the total failure of the district administration led to a young businessman dying by suicide in Dibrugarh.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government's repeated call to the police to act as a friend of the public has gone unheeded in this instance, and assured of action against those responsible.

''It was a total failure of the Dibrugarh district administration,'' Sarma said after visiting the house of Vineet Bagaria, a 32-year-old businessman who killed himself on Thursday, following threats by three persons.

Bagaria had recorded a video before taking his own life, claiming that three people, including the tenant of a shop owned by his family, were threatening him and he was unable to bear the pressure.

Bagaria and his father had submitted written complaints at the Dibrugarh police station regarding the threats, but they allegedly did not receive a due response.

Two of those named in the video were arrested on Friday.

Sarma said the incident has hurt him deeply, and he apologised to Bagaria's family as well as the people of the state.

''That such an incident could happen when I am serving as the chief minister has hurt me a lot. I apologise to his parents, and the people of the state,'' he said.

Sarma said his government has been repeatedly appealing to the police to stand up for innocent people and act as their friend.

''If police personnel at a place such as Dibrugarh cannot understand our appeal and act according to it, how can we expect those posted in rural areas to even hear our words,'' Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022