YSR Congress to stick to abbreviated name, amends party constitution

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:40 IST
The ruling YSR Congress has decided to stick to its abbreviated name henceforth, shedding the full form of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress.

Article 1 of the party constitution was amended at its plenary here on Saturday to give effect to the name change.

When it was established in March 2011, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress was the name given to the party, with the initials YSR rhyming with those of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, father of current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was never called by its full name and was known only as YSRCP.

Now, the party constitution has been amended, formalising the abbreviated name.

As per the amendment, the party could be recognised as YSR Congress or YSRCP.

