Not possible to continue with Panneerselvam: AIADMK's Munusamy

AIADMK senior leader K P Munusamy on Saturday alleged that party treasurer O Panneerselvam sided with the ruling DMK and asserted that it is not possible to have ties with him. Panneerselvam is siding with the DMK regime and when he lauds the ruling party, it would lead to separation, Munusamy told reporters here. To please Chief Minister M K Stalin, Panneerselvam recently offered to personally contribute Rs 50 lakh to help Sri Lanka.

It was a 'selfish' move since he did not consult top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on what could be done for that cause on the AIADMK's behalf, he said. Hence, it is not possible to journey together with such a person, Munusamy said. OPS had said he would make the contribution in his personal capacity, when the State government initiated measures to provide humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country, he recalled. Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing serious intra-party wrangling over the issue of single-leadership and Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been sidelined in the party. It is expected that the AIADMK may soon act against Panneerselvam. The Madras High Court said on Friday that it would pass order on July 11, by 9 AM, on a plea against holding the General Council meeting. The meet was originally scheduled to be held on July 11 and it was slated to commence in the morning, that day. Now the fate of the meeting hinges on the court verdict. Panneerselvam is against the meeting and Palaniswami, who is expected to be elected the supreme leader in the GC meeting, is for it.

