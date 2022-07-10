Left Menu

Indian govt supportive of Sri Lanka, trying to help it: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 12:39 IST
Indian govt supportive of Sri Lanka, trying to help it: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Indian government has always been supportive of Sri Lanka and it was ''trying to help'' the neighboring country through its present economic crisis and made it clear that there was ''no refugee crisis right now''.

Speaking to reporters outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport after arriving in the state capital on a three-day visit, Jaishankar said, ''We have been very supportive of Sri Lanka. We are trying to help and we are always very helpful where they are concerned.

''They are right now working through their problems, so we have to wait and see what they do.'' He was responding to a query on India's stand on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

On being asked whether there was any refugee crisis, the Union Minister said, ''There is no refugee crisis right now.'' Jaishankar was also asked by reporters the reason for his visit to which he replied that there were several.

He said he wanted to spend time with his party colleagues here and understand how they are doing and what is happening here.

Asked how he sees BJP prospects in the southern state, the Union Minister responded that prospects of the party were ''very good'' all over the country.

''There is no exception to it anywhere. But we will always try and keep working to improve the prospects,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

