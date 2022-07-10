India's saint tradition always stood for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi

The saint tradition of India has always stood for ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'' (One India, great India), and the establishment of the Ramakrishna Mission is also associated with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. In a video message on the birth centenary celebration of Swami Atmasthananda, a former head of the spiritual organization, Modi noted that Swami Vivekananda, who founded the organization, lived for making India great.

His influence was seen in all parts of the country and his travels awakened a national consciousness in that era of slavery and infused new confidence in it, Modi said, adding this tradition was carried forward by Atmasthananand throughout his life.

''Be it Adi Shankaracharya from hundreds of years ago or Swami Vivekananda in modern times, the saint tradition of India has always been proclaiming 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The establishment of Ramakrishna Mission is also associated with the idea of ​​'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat','' a PMO statement quoted him saying. Paying tributes to Atmasthananda, the prime minister recalled his time spent with him and said it was his good fortune that he was in touch with him till his demise. The prime minister also expressed happiness over the release of a photo biography and documentary to take his mission to the masses. Noting that Atmasthananand received initiation from Swami Vijnanand, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Modi said the awakened state and spiritual energy of Ramkrishna Paramhansa was clearly visible in him. He also spoke on the tradition of renunciation in the country. Modi said the meaning of 'sanyas' is to work for society by rising above oneself and to live for the sake of society. Vivekananda molded the great tradition of sanyas into a modern form and Atmasthananand also retired to this form and lived and implemented it in life, he said. Modi also highlighted the tremendous relief and rescue operations carried out not just in India but also in Nepal and Bangladesh under his directive by the Belur Matt and Ramakrishna Mission. He considered the service of the poor and the spread of knowledge and its work as worship, Modi said. ''Everyone knows the saints of Ramakrishna Mission as the conductors of national unity in the country. And, when he goes abroad, he represents Indianness there,'' he added. Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one saint who had a clear vision of Goddess Kali, and who had surrendered his whole being at her feet, Modi said Everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother, and this consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal, he said. Sages have shown us that when thoughts are broad, people are never alone in their endeavors, he said, adding there is no goal that cannot be accomplished by the collective resolve of 130 crore citizens.

Giving the example of ''digital India'', Modi said India has emerged as a world leader in the field of digital payments. The prime minister also highlighted the achievements of giving 200 crore vaccine doses to the people of India, the statement said. While addressing the gathering of saints, he said 75 'Amrit Sarovars' are being made in every district as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and urged everyone to inspire people and also join in the noble work of human service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)