Sri Lankan parties agree to form all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa's resignation

Sri Lankas main Opposition parties on Sunday agreed to form an all-party interim government after the anticipated resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, following unprecedented political turmoil that forced him and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to offer their resignations over the mishandling of the nations crippling economic crisis.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GotabayaR)
Sri Lanka's main Opposition parties on Sunday agreed to form an all-party interim government after the anticipated resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, following unprecedented political turmoil that forced him and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to offer their resignations over the mishandling of the nation's crippling economic crisis. Opposition parties held talks to seek ways to steer the country forward in the current unprecedented economic crisis after Rajapaksa's resignation.

"We agreed in principle to form a government of unity with all parties participation for an interim period,'' Wimal Weerawansa of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party's breakaway group said. "This will be a government where all parties are represented,'' he said.

Vasudeva Nanayakkara, another leader of the SLPP breakaway group said they need not wait for Rajapaksa's resignation on July 13.

President Rajapaksa informed Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday that he will resign on Wednesday after the country's opposition parties demanded his resignation. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign.

The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party said they held extensive internal discussions. "We aim for an interim government of all parties for a limited period and then go for a parliamentary election,'' Ranjith Madduma Bandara the SJB general secretary said.

