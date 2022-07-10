Left Menu

China's Communist Party leader Liu Jianchao visits Nepal; calls on PM Deuba

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:00 IST
China's Communist Party leader Liu Jianchao visits Nepal; calls on PM Deuba
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Liu Jianchao, a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two neighbouring nations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Liu, who is the head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit along with a delegation, also met the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

''Liu Jianchao paid a courtesy call on to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest between Nepal and China were discussed during the meeting,'' the statement said.

Liu will also pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari during his stay in Kathmandu, the Foreign Ministry said.

He will also hold discussions with senior leaders of other political parties, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022