China's Communist Party leader Liu Jianchao visits Nepal; calls on PM Deuba
Liu Jianchao, a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of China, called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two neighbouring nations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Liu, who is the head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit along with a delegation, also met the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
''Liu Jianchao paid a courtesy call on to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest between Nepal and China were discussed during the meeting,'' the statement said.
Liu will also pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari during his stay in Kathmandu, the Foreign Ministry said.
He will also hold discussions with senior leaders of other political parties, the ministry said.
