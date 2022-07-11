Left Menu

UK finance minister Zahawi promises to publish tax returns if chosen to be PM

Britain's finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Monday he would publish his tax return annually if he becomes leader. "I will publish my accounts annually. He said neither he nor his wife had never benefited from an offshore trust, or had nom-domiciled tax status.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 11:59 IST
UK finance minister Zahawi promises to publish tax returns if chosen to be PM
Nadhim Zahawi, Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Monday he would publish his tax return annually if he becomes leader.

"I will publish my accounts annually. That's the right thing to do," Zahawi told Sky News after newspapers reported his tax affairs were being investigated by the authorities. He said neither he nor his wife had ever benefited from an offshore trust or had nom-domiciled tax status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022