Murmu visits U'khand to seek support of BJP lawmakers for July 18 presidential polls

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:28 IST
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Monday to seek the support of BJP lawmakers for the July 18 presidential elections.

Murmu was accorded a warm welcome as she arrived at the Jollygrant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, MPs, and a host of party leaders.

Soon after her arrival at the airport, Murmu accompanied by Dhami and others visited the Shaheed Sthal at the collectorate to pay tributes to those who fought for the statehood movement.

She then visited the chief minister's residence where a cultural program was organized in her honor.

It was followed by her meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs.

The BJP has 47 members in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, five MPs in the Lok Sabha, and three in the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Murmu, who earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand, is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

