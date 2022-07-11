Post Jaya, Panneerselvam's rough political journey nosedived

A trusted Amma loyalist once and facing a losing battle against his ambitious colleague K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam or OPS as he is familiarly known, could not have expected niceties from the former.

The former Chief Minister's political journey post Jayalalithaa punctuated with compromises - settling down to the position of Deputy Chief Minister and announcing K Palaniswami as CM candidate for the 2021 Assembly election - and unexpected salvos from Palaniswami, has nosedived. The beleaguered Panneerselvam is trying to fight the odds to retain his image as loyalist and also hold over the party, backed by a thin cadre strength.

The 71-year-old Panneerselvam, who won for the third consecutive time from Bodinayakanur constituency in the verdant Theni district in the State last year, contends he continues to remain AIADMK coordinator.

He had served as CM twice when his mentor, the late J Jayalalithaa was in power. He entered politics at a tender age of 18, rose in party ranks and earned the trust of Jayalalithaa who entrusted him with the task of running her government in her absence.

He became Chief Minister in 2001 and again in 2014 when Jayalalithaa had to step down after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. He became chief minister for the third time in 2016 following her demise.

This staunch loyalist of Amma had to resign two months later, as the party split and the then Governor appointed Palaniswami as the chief minister who later proved his majority in the Assembly.

A disenchanted Panneerselvam launched a ''dharma yudham'' revolt on the sands of Marina against V K Sasikala in February 2017. In August the same year, he merged his faction with Palaniswami’s group. He became deputy Chief Minister holding the finance portfolio in the Palaniswami cabinet. While Panneerselvam became coordinator of the AIADMK, Palaniswami was made the joint coordinator.

As coordinator, Panneerselvam averted a split in the party days before the April 6, 2021 Assembly elections, when several state ministers spoke in divergent voices on party leadership and probable choice of chief ministerial candidate. He averted a split in the party by announcing Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate. Both the leaders led the party in the electoral battle against the DMK combine in the absence of Jayalalithaa but couldn't retain the power as they lost to the their party's archrival.

From being a primary member in the party in his initial years in the AIADMK, OPS served as chairman of Periyakulam municipality from 1996 to 2001 and also the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly in 2006.

Known for his calm demeanour and trademark smile, he became deputy Chief Minister on August 21, 2017, on the day his faction merged with Palaniswami's group and post the Assembly election last year, Panneerselvam agreed to be deputy leader of the Opposition in the Assembly allowing Palaniswami to be leader of the opposition.

His cup of woes started overflowing from June 14 this year when several leaders and district secretaries in the AIADMK, citing poll debacle, began to express voices in support of unitary leadership in the party and opposed the present set up of dual leadership headed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

With the odds against him, Panneerselvam backed by only 2 legislators from the party, walked out of the general council meeting on June 23, hoping to thwart Palaniswami's attempts to take over the party reins. But his ''silent'' protest appeared to have evoked the wrath of many in the party.

Palaniswami who enjoys the support of 75 district secretaries and most of the 66 MLAs in the party, went ahead with the general council meeting on Monday which saw his elevation as interim general secretary and also the removal of Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party.

