Left Menu

UK's Rishi Sunak endorsed by deputy PM Raab and rival Shapps

Rishi Sunak's campaign to be Britain's next prime minister was endorsed on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who ditched his own leadership bid to back him. "I know that Rishi has got what it takes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:41 IST
UK's Rishi Sunak endorsed by deputy PM Raab and rival Shapps
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak's campaign to be Britain's next prime minister was endorsed on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who ditched his own leadership bid to back him.

"I know that Rishi has got what it takes. He's got what it takes to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times," Raab said, introducing Sunak at his campaign launch event. Shapps announced on Twitter he was abandoning his bid, saying Sunak had the "competence and experience" to lead the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022