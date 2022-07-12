UK's Rishi Sunak endorsed by deputy PM Raab and rival Shapps
Rishi Sunak's campaign to be Britain's next prime minister was endorsed on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who ditched his own leadership bid to back him. "I know that Rishi has got what it takes.
"I know that Rishi has got what it takes. He's got what it takes to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times," Raab said, introducing Sunak at his campaign launch event. Shapps announced on Twitter he was abandoning his bid, saying Sunak had the "competence and experience" to lead the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
