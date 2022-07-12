Left Menu

Over 80 per cent polling recorded in Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat by-polls

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:04 IST
Over 80 per cent polling recorded in Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat by-polls
  • Country:
  • India

An estimated 80.63 per cent out of 4,057 eligible voters in Arunachal Pradesh exercised their franchise for electing 14 Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs) and one Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), by-elections for which was held on Tuesday, a senior official of the State Election Commission said.

While the polling percentage for the GPM elections was recorded at 88.28 per cent, the voting percentage for the ZPM seat stood at 72.99 per cent, secretary of State Election Commission (SEC) Nyali Ete informed.

The polling was largely peaceful in all the polling booths barring the Tayeng Primary School polling station at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district for the ZP seat, where polling was disrupted after a mob physically assaulted polling officials and damaged polling materials, Ete said.

Fresh polling in the booth has been ordered on July 14, he said.

A total of 31 candidates including, 14 from the ruling BJP, NPP (8), Congress one, JD(U) (3) and independents (5), are in the fray for the GPM polls while, two candidates including, one from NPP and another independent are contesting for the lone ZPM seat.

The SEC had on June 14 issued notification for holding panchayat by-polls to 130 GPMs and one ZPM seat.

As many as 116 GPM seats have been declared uncontested, out of which the ruling BJP won 101 seats, the NPP and Congress two seats respectively including, one by JD(U) and ten by independent candidates.

Elections to 40 GPM seats and one ZPM seat in Vijoynagar sub-division of Changlang district have been kept pending due to law and order and other administrative issues, Ete informed.

The counting of votes will take place on July 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022