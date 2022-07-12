LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico and U.S. leaders discuss intensifying relations

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Mexican leader says there's room for Mexico, U.S. to intensify bilateral relations WASHINGTON - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said there is room for the United States and Mexico to intensify bilateral relations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), as he visited the White House to meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

Brazil's growth spurt dampened by concerns over spending plans - poll Brazil's growth spurt this year has been overshadowed by worries about an increasing number of hastily put-together spending plans ahead of October's presidential vote, dampening the outlook for 2023, a Reuters poll showed.

Brazil's Guedes says package is not meant to make oil cheaper for all BRASILIA - Brazil's Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, has said the pending government-supported spending package is not meant to make oil cheaper for everyone.

Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, he said the package is about making income transfers to those most in need, and that he wanted to avoid saying too much about the pricing policy of state-owned oil giant Petrobras. Gang violence in Haitian capital cuts off food aid, UN says

GENEVA - The United Nations has been forced to move humanitarian aid and workers from the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince after more than 50 people died in gang clashes since Friday, an official said. The move comes as aid agencies struggle to tackle a deepening food crisis in the country. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

