Sri Lanka president's resignation could reach parliamentary speaker by midday -source

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker could receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter by Wednesday midday, a top ruling party source told Reuters, after the leader fled to the Maldives following widespread protests.

Protesters have warned of a "decisive fight" if both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe did not resign by the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)