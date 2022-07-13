Sri Lanka president's resignation could reach parliamentary speaker by midday -source
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 10:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker could receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter by Wednesday midday, a top ruling party source told Reuters, after the leader fled to the Maldives following widespread protests.
Protesters have warned of a "decisive fight" if both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe did not resign by the afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Sri Lanka's
- Maldives
- Rajapaksa
- Ranil Wickremesinghe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves draft bill on 22nd Amendment to Constitution to empower Parliament
US President Biden announces USD 20 million additional assistance for Sri Lanka's food security
Sri Lanka's inflation hits record 54.6% in June
Sri Lanka's opposition JVP asks govt to share details on alleged bomb threat
Draft bill on 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution gazetted