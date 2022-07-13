Left Menu

Sri Lanka president's resignation could reach parliamentary speaker by midday -source

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 10:05 IST
Sri Lanka president's resignation could reach parliamentary speaker by midday -source
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker could receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter by Wednesday midday, a top ruling party source told Reuters, after the leader fled to the Maldives following widespread protests.

Protesters have warned of a "decisive fight" if both Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe did not resign by the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022